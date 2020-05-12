Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.63 ($92.59).

FRA:HEN3 traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €78.92 ($91.77). 728,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of €76.07 and a 200 day moving average of €87.23. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

