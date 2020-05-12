Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Issues Earnings Results

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,834,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,048,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $464.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HTZ. Barclays cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Consumer Edge cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hertz Global from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.