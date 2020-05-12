Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 29th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 433,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,535. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

