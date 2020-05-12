Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 778,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CLSA lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

