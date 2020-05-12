Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

HON traded down $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.59. 4,838,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

