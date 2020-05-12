Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,963,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

