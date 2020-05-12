Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,282. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

