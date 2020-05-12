Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,385 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 3.9% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.14 per share, with a total value of $49,853.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,111.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,459.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,030.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,058. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

