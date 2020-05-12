IDEX Membership Market Capitalization Tops $178,679.77 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $89.34 or 0.01013748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $178,679.77 and approximately $213.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043967 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.03666221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031862 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001995 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011346 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

