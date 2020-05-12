Inamarie Johnson Sells 26,593 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $2,071,860.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ZEN traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,931. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,205,000 after buying an additional 931,805 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after acquiring an additional 310,288 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after acquiring an additional 198,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Zendesk by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

