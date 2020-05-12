Inamarie Johnson Sells 26,593 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $2,071,860.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ZEN traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,931. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.
