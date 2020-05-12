INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,682. INFORMA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

