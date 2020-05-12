Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,256. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

