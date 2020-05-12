Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Inogen worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 933.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $77.52.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inogen from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.