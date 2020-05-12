Insider Buying: Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) Insider Purchases 530,000 Shares of Stock

Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) insider Peter Rowland purchased 530,000 shares of Micro-X stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,200.00 ($52,624.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.98.

Get Micro-X alerts:

About Micro-X

Micro-X Limited designs, develops, and manufactures ultra-lightweight carbon nano tube based X-ray products for the healthcare and improvised explosive device imaging security markets in Australia. The company offers Carestream DRX Revolution Nano, an ultra-lightweight digital mobile X-ray system for use in hospital wards and intensive care units.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Micro-X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro-X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.