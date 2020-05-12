Insider Buying: vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Major Shareholder Purchases 625,000 Shares of Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,157. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -1.99.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 128,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

