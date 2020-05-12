Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $3,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,646,818.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $12.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.69. 174,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day moving average of $394.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $498.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 61.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 878,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,677,000 after buying an additional 336,043 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

