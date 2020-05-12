Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 16,619 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $3,467,886.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,504 shares in the company, valued at $220,878,029.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Hsing sold 17,348 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $3,642,386.08.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael Hsing sold 17,742 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,016,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,953,860.00.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.50. The stock had a trading volume of 429,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,721. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

