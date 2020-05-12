Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $15,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,061 shares in the company, valued at $568,763,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 440,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $111.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 130,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

