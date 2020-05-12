Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,365 shares during the period. Insulet makes up 2.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $39,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,535,000.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PODD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of PODD traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $221.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,493. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $228.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,800.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $180.45.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

