Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $195.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PODD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.73. 799,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,809.48 and a beta of 0.93. Insulet has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $228.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

