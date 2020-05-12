Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $242.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PODD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $7.10 on Friday, hitting $224.73. The stock had a trading volume of 799,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,732. Insulet has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,809.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

