Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $242.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on PODD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.00.
Shares of Insulet stock traded up $7.10 on Friday, hitting $224.73. The stock had a trading volume of 799,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,732. Insulet has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,809.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.48.
In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
