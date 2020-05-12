Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Announces Earnings Results

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NTEC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 117,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,991. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

A number of analysts have commented on NTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

