Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

