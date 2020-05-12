International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in International Paper by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in International Paper by 61.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 399,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in International Paper by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 188,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,827. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

