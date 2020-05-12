Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.67.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.53. 75,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,233. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

