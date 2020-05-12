Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s 8th Largest Position

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 2.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 1,719,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,758. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

