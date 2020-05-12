Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,157,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,608,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

