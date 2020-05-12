Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million.

IRET stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.05. 17,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $757.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

IRET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

