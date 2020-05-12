IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 15,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $2,276,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,443,655.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 11th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00.
NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. The company had a trading volume of 419,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,381. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.48.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
