iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Raised by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 89,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,357.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.37. 27,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,051. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45.

