iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 265,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,706.8% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV remained flat at $$293.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,116,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

