iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after buying an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 299,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,206. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.