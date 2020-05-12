iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.27. 2,301,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,259. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

