iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 590,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $736,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $62.23. 5,026,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

