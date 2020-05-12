iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,381,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after buying an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $59.20. 4,341,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

