iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,526 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

