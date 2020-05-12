iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 436.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

IDV traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,671 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

