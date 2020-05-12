iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 557,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 1,154,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

