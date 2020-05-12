iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 702,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,877,000 after purchasing an additional 472,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 451,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 393,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.18. 1,194,592 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

