iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Raised by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Motco owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,078,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.26. 247,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $134.09.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

