iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $112.63. 823,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

