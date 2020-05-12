iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,823,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

