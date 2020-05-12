iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $4.92 on Monday, reaching $132.36. 32,162,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,823,848. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

