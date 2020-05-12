iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 975.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,281,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $192.11. 660,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,821. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

