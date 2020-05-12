iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.33. 89,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

