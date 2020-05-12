iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,592,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,328. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

