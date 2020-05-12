iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.8% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

PFF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. 104,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

