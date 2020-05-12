James F. Polewaczyk Sells 16,264 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IDXX traded down $10.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.15. 480,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $300.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

