Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) Raises Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) declared a dividend on Monday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $6.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JIM stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 583.88 ($7.68). 11,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473. Jarvis Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 353.68 ($4.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.44 ($7.06). The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 425.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 460.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 35.82 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.62 ($0.02).

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

