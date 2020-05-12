JD Coin (JDC) One Day Volume Tops $8,595.00

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JD Coin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $8,595.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.29 or 0.02125178 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00090496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00178770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000166 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,391,446 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars.

